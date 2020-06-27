Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Aly Energy Services Inc (OTCMKTS:ALYE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.55. Aly Energy Services shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 2,476 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Aly Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALYE)

Aly Energy Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment primarily designed for and used in land-based horizontal drilling.

