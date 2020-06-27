Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.57

Shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.62. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 226,600 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWP)
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
