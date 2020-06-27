Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.57

Shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $4.62. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 226,600 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

Get Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.