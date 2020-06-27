Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affimed in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AFMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of AFMD opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.78. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 280.35% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Affimed by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Affimed during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Affimed by 165.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Affimed by 110.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. 50.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

