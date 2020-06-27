Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 155.38% from the stock’s previous close.

AERI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $675.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,286,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173,404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,396,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 326,190 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

