adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $255.34

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.34 and traded as high as $267.37. adidas shares last traded at $265.85, with a volume of 10,251 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.90.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

