adidas’ (ADS) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC set a €280.00 ($314.61) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Pareto Securities set a €219.00 ($246.07) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €250.00 ($280.90).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €233.00 ($261.80) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €229.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €248.83. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.