Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s previous close.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $105.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.80 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

