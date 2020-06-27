Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.