Ability (NASDAQ:ABIL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Ability Inc (NASDAQ:ABIL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.36. Ability shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 0 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Ability Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABIL)

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

