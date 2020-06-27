Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust (LON:ABD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $231.52

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.52 and traded as high as $250.00. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust shares last traded at $242.00, with a volume of 38,379 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 231.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.12 million and a P/E ratio of 5.28.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:ABD)

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

