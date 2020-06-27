AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of AAR worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AAR by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 123,457 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 619.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $19.06 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.29 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

