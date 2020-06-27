59,704 Shares in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $101,486,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $5,689,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

ONEM stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.23. 1life Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

