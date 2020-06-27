$57.66 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post sales of $57.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $491.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $911.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $837.94 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.42.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,749,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,422,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.97 per share, with a total value of $106,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $155,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $106.70 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.