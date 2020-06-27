3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,247 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in 3D Systems were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in 3D Systems by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 727,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 125,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,201 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,989 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $96,000 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DDD opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.96 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

