37,700 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $654,479,000 after buying an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $396,890,000 after purchasing an additional 335,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,040,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,664,000 after purchasing an additional 324,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average is $97.61. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

