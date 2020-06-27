261,623 Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 261,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

