26,145 Shares in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,145 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,398,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $73,988,000. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,560 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after acquiring an additional 533,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,268,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DKS opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.59. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.21.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

