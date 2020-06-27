2,398 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SMH opened at $150.49 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $154.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.32.

