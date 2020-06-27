$213.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce $213.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.79 million and the highest is $217.10 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $176.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $793.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $790.02 million to $796.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $880.18 million, with estimates ranging from $847.00 million to $944.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $534,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,735,083.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,508,625. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 62.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

