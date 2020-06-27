$110.95 Million in Sales Expected for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to post $110.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.10 million. Neogen reported sales of $109.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year sales of $420.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.90 million to $420.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $444.50 million, with estimates ranging from $440.30 million to $448.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $76.65 on Friday. Neogen has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 19,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,280,805.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,395.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,263,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,646. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 256.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

