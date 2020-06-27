104,400 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.24% of Morningstar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Morningstar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Morningstar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MORN. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $1,239,917.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,571,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,320,942.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total value of $3,396,779.25. Insiders sold 203,188 shares of company stock worth $28,432,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $143.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.84 and its 200 day moving average is $144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

