Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $17.76

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $17.76. Yext shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 56,033 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $30,404.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,906 shares of company stock worth $5,607,207 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Yext by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,683,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,870,000 after buying an additional 97,431 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yext by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,442,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,035,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 6.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 515,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

