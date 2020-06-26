Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $17.76

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $17.76. Yext shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 56,033 shares trading hands.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Get Yext alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,207. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.