Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 49,716 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,716 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.87% of FormFactor worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 50.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $127,110.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $996,991. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

