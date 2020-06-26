Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 48,669 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,669 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Generac were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generac by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,311,000 after buying an additional 2,466,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77,484 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 99.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 521,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,549,000 after purchasing an additional 98,603 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.44.

NYSE GNRC opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $123.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,278,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

