Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 201,611 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,611 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 9.02% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 11,125,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,310,000 after buying an additional 3,362,916 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,493,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,477 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,285,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,786 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,522 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPX opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

