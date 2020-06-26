Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 139,308 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139,308 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $307.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

