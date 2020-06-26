Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.54 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 47,282 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kirby were worth $13,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Kirby by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,439,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,349 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,155,000 after buying an additional 244,566 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,057,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,176,000 after buying an additional 28,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kirby by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,342,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,358,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 6.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after acquiring an additional 55,266 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $31,387.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $52,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,367.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEX. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

