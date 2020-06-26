Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 311,590 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 414.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.62% of ViaSat worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ViaSat by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 19.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,196,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,968,000 after buying an additional 193,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

ViaSat stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,854.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.16. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $591.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. ViaSat’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

