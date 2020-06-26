Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,980,141 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,541,995 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,980,141 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.93% of Microsoft worth $11,125,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 38,683 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $5,189,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 54,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 118,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,519.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $203.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

