Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Op Bancorp were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Op Bancorp by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Op Bancorp by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Op Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 334,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Op Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $173,000.

OPBK opened at $6.72 on Friday. Op Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter.

In other Op Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,179 shares of company stock worth $308,537.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

