Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $2.75 Million in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Avnet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 32.1% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 244,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 59,345 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 85,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 62,778 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 644,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after buying an additional 342,182 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $14,809,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,422,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after acquiring an additional 76,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVT stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. Avnet has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

