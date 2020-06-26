Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after acquiring an additional 186,512 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $5,046,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $411,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $5,305,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $127.30 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

