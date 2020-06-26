Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240,717 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 470.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $68,689,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $36,357,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after purchasing an additional 658,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

