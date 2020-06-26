Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,892,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 372,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 220,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,238,000.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

