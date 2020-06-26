Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 7,523 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 505.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,492,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.95. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $159.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In related news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.87.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

