Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 38,908 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 786.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Manhattan Associates worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 255,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,109,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $222,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,695. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.68. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

