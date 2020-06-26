Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,177 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $200.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,519.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

