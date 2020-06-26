Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth $2,111,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Malone acquired 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.82 per share, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,238.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,778.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WD opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 53.97 and a quick ratio of 53.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

WD has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JMP Securities raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

