Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total value of $211,043.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total transaction of $1,249,992.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,164.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock opened at $295.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $299.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.