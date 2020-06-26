Vectors Research Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.74.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The company has a market cap of $1,560.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

