Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,927 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,687,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 876,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,580 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,775,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 290,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,831,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. Central Garden & Pet Co has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

