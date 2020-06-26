Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Azul by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.98. Azul SA has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($1.13). Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $632.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azul SA will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

