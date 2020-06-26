Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $579,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

SMCI opened at $30.61 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $189,595.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,974.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

