Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $567,000 Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of TriCo Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

TCBK opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $830.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.75. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.71 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

