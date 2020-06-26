Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $516,000 Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TR opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 33.22. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $38.92.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

