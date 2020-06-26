Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 46,379 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,379 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after purchasing an additional 790,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,680,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,534,000 after purchasing an additional 579,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. Entegris Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

