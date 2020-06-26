Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 44,528 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,528 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 6,468 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $336,788.76. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,427 shares of company stock worth $5,058,386. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.01%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

