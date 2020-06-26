Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 131,688 Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131,688 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.31% of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 52,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.85 million, a PE ratio of 415.21 and a beta of 1.83. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $132,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,044. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

