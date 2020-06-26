Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 1,144,472 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,144,472 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,471,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 395,726 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 660,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

